Yuvraj Singh Wishes Stuard Broad On Retirement After Pacer Reflects On Six-Sixes Assault, Watch Video Here

One of the finest pacers England cricket has produced, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday after taking over 600 wickets in red-ball cricket for his country. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a special space in the 37-year-old fast bowler's mind following the iconic moment when the Indian smashed him for 6 sixes in a row.

Yuvraj Singh, who struck Broad for six sixes in a single over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, sent Broad a meaningful note on Twitter.



"Take a bow Stuart Broad. Congratulations on an incredible Test career, one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!" Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Check the videos and tweet here:

Stuart Broad talking about being hit for 6 sixes in an over against Yuvraj Singh.pic.twitter.com/TZPUUBuzjP Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 30, 2023

Take a bow @StuartBroad8



Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend!



Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady! pic.twitter.com/d5GRlAVFa3 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 30, 2023

How Broad got into his 'Warrior-Mode'

When questioned about the incident involving the six sixes during the press conference following Day 3 of play, Broad responded that Yuvraj Singh's attack had soured him as a cricketer.

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn't have any focus, particularly, and I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience," Broad said in the press conference.