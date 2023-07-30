trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642420
Yuvraj Singh Wishes Stuard Broad On Retirement After Pacer Reflects On Six-Sixes Assault, Watch Video Here

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh once smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in a row in T20 World Cup 2007.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

One of the finest pacers England cricket has produced, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday after taking over 600 wickets in red-ball cricket for his country. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a special space in the 37-year-old fast bowler's mind following the iconic moment when the Indian smashed him for 6 sixes in a row.

 

Yuvraj Singh, who struck Broad for six sixes in a single over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, sent Broad a meaningful note on Twitter.

"Take a bow Stuart Broad. Congratulations on an incredible Test career, one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!" Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Check the videos and tweet here:

How Broad got into his 'Warrior-Mode'

When questioned about the incident involving the six sixes during the press conference following Day 3 of play, Broad responded that Yuvraj Singh's attack had soured him as a cricketer.

 

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn't have any focus, particularly, and I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience," Broad said in the press conference.

