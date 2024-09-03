Advertisement
YUVRAJ SINGH

‘Won’t Forgive MS Dhoni’: Yuvraj Singh's Father Makes Scathing Remark On MS Dhoni And This Former India Player- WATCH

Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, criticized Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, accusing Dhoni of sabotaging Yuvraj’s career. He said Yuvraj deserves India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Won’t Forgive MS Dhoni’: Yuvraj Singh's Father Makes Scathing Remark On MS Dhoni And This Former India Player- WATCH

Yograj Singh, the father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come up with a scathing remark for two legendary players - Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. The former India cricketer’s father has accused Dhoni of sabotaging Yuvraj's career and also added that his son’s successful career is revenge against Kapil Dev.

Yograj and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev have not been on good terms and it is quite evident. Previously, Yograj blamed Kapil Dev for his elimination from the Indian team. Yuvraj Singh’s father has donned the Indian jersey in one Test and six ODIs for India between 1980-81.

While speaking with Zee Switch, Yograj said that he took an oath to make Yuvraj a successful cricketer and that the world will forget Kapil Dev.

“The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev… I told him, I’ll leave you in a position where the world would curse you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion,” Yograj said.

Yograj also accused Dhoni of risking Yuvraj’s career under his captaincy when the all-rounder could have played for the Indian team for a few more years.

“I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life,” Yograj said.

“That man has ruined my son’s life, who could have played for four to five more years. I challenge everyone to have a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said that there will never be another Yuvraj Singh.”

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh signed off by saying that his son should be conferred with India’s highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna.

