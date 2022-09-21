Yuvraj Singh's luxurious Goa home available to rent, here's how to BOOK it - CHECK HERE

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Wednesday, announced a big news for his fans. The retired cricketer has a luxurious house in Goa, that has many facilities like swimming pool and a large terrace with a stunning view. He posted the news on his social media accounts and said that his Goa home is up for rent. He said that he is ready to host everyone at his Goa house now. He wrote: "I’ll be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones & the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch."

I'll be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones & the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch. Bookings open Sep 28, 1pm IST at https://t.co/5Zqi9eoMhc __#AirbnbPartner @Airbnb_in pic.twitter.com/C7Qo32ifuE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2022

How to book Yuvraj Singh's Goa home?

You can book Yuvraj Singh's Goa home on Airbnb. The booking will start from September 28 from 1 pm IST. You can follow this link to make the booking: https://airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh.

Yuvraj Singh has been playing in the Road Safety World Series for India Legends, which is led by the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Recently, Yuvraj made it to the PCA stadium in Mohali, where a stand was named after him by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Not only him, even former spinner turned politician Harbhajan Singh too had a stand named after him before the 1st T20I between India and Australia at the stadium.

Yuvraj retired from the sport in 2019 after playing the game for neatly 2 decades. Yuvraj has played in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He made 1900 runs in Tests while in ODIs, he scored 8701 runs and 1177 runs in T20Is. In the process, Yuvraj has slammed 3 tons in Tests and 14 centuries in ODIs.

Not to forget, Yuvraj played some memorable knocks for India. He was the Man of the Tournament in ICC ODI World Cup 2022 which India won. He played a wondeful knock of fifty in Natwest 2002 final and who can forget his blistering fifty in ICC T20 World Cup 2007 vs Australia.