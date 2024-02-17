Former cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh's household encountered a distressing incident recently, as reported by his mother, Shabnam Singh. A significant sum of ₹70,000 along with precious jewellery mysteriously vanished from their residence in the Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula. The suspected perpetrators? Two former domestic helpers, Lalita Devi hailing from Saketri, and Salinder Dass, originally from Bihar, who abruptly departed from their positions approximately six months ago.

The Allegations and Sequence of Events

Shabnam Singh's account reveals a troubling narrative. During her absence in Gurugram last fall, entrusted Lalita and Salinder with the upkeep of her home. Upon her return on October 5, 2023, she was jolted to discover the disappearance of valuables kept in a secured almirah on the first floor. The stolen items included cash and jewellery, estimated at ₹70,000. Her suspicions naturally turned towards the former employees who had left under suspicious circumstances during the festive period of Diwali.

Police Vigilance and Investigation

The local police wasted no time and promptly registered a case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to theft by a servant or clerk. However, no arrests have been made thus far. SHO Mansa Devi emphasized the delicate balance between conducting a thorough investigation and managing media inquiries. The sensitivity of the case demands caution in divulging details to the public, as it could jeopardize efforts to apprehend the culprits.

Echoes of Similar Incidents

This unfortunate incident mirrors a concerning trend in recent times, with high-profile personalities like Sourav Ganguly also falling victim to theft. Ganguly's case, reported at the Thakurpukur police station, underscores the vulnerability of even the most affluent households to such crimes. The ongoing investigations aim to provide closure to the affected families and ensure justice is served.