Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal And Vani Kapoor Tee Off, Share Fun-filled Golf Session

Yuzvendra Chahal, the talented leg spinner from Team India, has been enjoying his time away from the cricket field following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his love of various sports, Chahal was recently seen trying his hand at golf alongside Vani Kapoor, a prominent golfer in the country. This comes shortly after Chahal showcased his chess skills by participating in the Global Chess League as a member of SG Alpine Warriors.

Vani Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, capturing Chahal's golfing endeavour, and expressed her admiration for him with the following caption: "Playing with @yuzi_chahal23 is always a delightful experience! Thank you for being an inspiration to millions of us! Your authenticity and fun-loving nature both on and off the field are truly admirable!"

Despite his recreational activities, Chahal has also been focusing on his professional career. In the recently concluded IPL 2023, representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he claimed an impressive tally of 21 wickets in just 14 T20 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.18. Unfortunately, RR did not manage to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Chahal has been named in the Team India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the West Indies, set to commence on July 27. Notably, the Indian team management may opt to play only one specialist spinner due to the pace-friendly conditions in the West Indies, considering the batting prowess of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

As the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches in India later this year, Chahal will be eager to make his mark in the 50-over format. In his last three ODIs, he has managed to secure just three wickets, highlighting the need for an improved performance. However, during India's previous tour of the West Indies, Chahal demonstrated his abilities by claiming seven wickets in three ODIs. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has enjoyed success in 2023, capturing 15 wickets in eight ODIs for the Men in Blue with an impressive economy rate of 5.42. Kuldeep served as the preferred spinner during the three-match ODI series against Australia earlier this year.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.