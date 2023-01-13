'Yeh note kar lijiye', Yuzvendra Chahal claims he is batting coach for Suryakumar Yadav and bowling coach for Kuldeep Yadav 

Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spinner for Team India, joked that in addition to coaching Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, he is now also Suryakumar Yadav's batting coach. The joke was made by the 32-year-old during a conversation with Kuldeep on Chahal TV during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Kolkata (January 12). Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner, was named Player of the Match for his 3-51 as India defeated Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by four wickets to win the three-match series 2-0. In any case, Chahal was replaced in the starting lineup by Kuldeep after he was unable to recover from an injury sustained while fielding in the first ODI in Guwahati two days prior.

The left-arm spinner expressed gratitude to Chahal in a post-match interview that was broadcast on Chahal TV and is now available on bcci.tv. The last few seconds of the video show Kuldeep saying to Chahal:

“I would like to thank you for your suggestions. You played the entire T20I series and the previous one-dayer as well. I was coming into white ball cricket straight from a Test match. You gave inputs. Since you were playing so much with the boys, you had an idea of how to bowl, so thank you for it. These small inputs are very important. Of course, we are not playing together so much on the field these days, but the outside inputs I get from you are also very helpful.”

Known for his madcap sense of humour, Chahal was quick to respond:

“Surya ke to hum batting coach hain, ab Kuldeep Yadav ke bhi bowling coach ban gaye. Yeh note kar lijiye. (I am already Surya's batting coach; now I am Kuldeep Yadav's bowling coach too. Note this.)”

In the game, Kusal Mendis (34), Dasun Shanaka (two), and Charith Asalanka (15) were all bowled out by Kuldeep as the visitors were all out for a meagre 215 in 39.4 overs. India's reply saw them reach their target in 43.2 overs, with KL Rahul directing the chase with an unbeaten 64 off 103.