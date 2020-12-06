हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal equals Jasprit Bumrah's record for most wickets for India in men's T20Is

On Sunday, Chahal returned with figures of 1/51 in his four overs during the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the SCG.

Yuzvendra Chahal equals Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s record for most wickets for India in men&#039;s T20Is

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's record for picking the most number of wickets for India in men's T20 Internationals.

On Sunday, Chahal returned with figures of 1/51 in his four overs during the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and in the process took his overall T20I wicket tally to 59.

While Bumrah has taken 50 matches to scalp 59 wickets, Chahal has taken 44 games to pick the same number of wickets, with best figures of 6/25.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin comes third in the list with 52 wickets from 46 T20I matches for India. He is followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (41), Kuldeep Yadav (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (39).

Overall, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, having scalped 107 wickets in 84 matches. He is followed by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (98) and Shakib-al-Hasan of Bangladesh (92).
 

