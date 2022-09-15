NewsCricket
Yuzvendra Chahal goes all romantic on Instagram with wife Dhanashree Verma - WATCH

Yuzvendra dropped an adorabled video of him with Dhanashree. It was not any special day. But Yuzi ensured his love for his wife reflects everyday. But what impressed his fans the most was the captiaon he put.

Sep 15, 2022

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will be eager to show his best skills in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. But before that the star India bowler is not wasting time to show some love to his wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer by profession. On Thursday (September 15), Yuzvendra dropped an adorabled video of him with Dhanashree. It was not any special day. But Yuzi ensured his love for his wife reflects everyday. But what impressed his fans the most was the captiaon he put.

He posted a video and wrote in the caption: ''My strongest woman is my strength'. 

Check out the loved video here.

Coming to cricket, Chahal would be eager to do well for India in the upcoming T20 challenges vs Australia, South Africa and then the big-ticket event T20 World Cup 2022. Chahal has been named in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He should play all games as the leading leg-spinner in the mega event set to be played in Australia in October and November. 

Chahal is India's second most wickettaker in the T20Is behind only Bhuvneshwar Kumar who just went past him recently during Asia Cup. He has 83 wickets in 66 games at an average of 24.32 and economy rate of 8.08. Bhuvneshwar and Chahal would be in a stiff battle in the next couple of months to become the most successful T20I bowler for India. 

Hopefully, Dhanashree will fly with Chahal to the Australian shores and be by his side. Not to forget, she recenrly underwent a knee surgery after she slipped on the floor while making an Instagram Reel. She is currently on a recovery period. Time will tell if Dhanashree, who ha vowed to be with Chahal on every tour he goes, manages to board the flight to Australia or not.   

