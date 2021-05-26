Yuzvendra Chahal praises wife Dhanashree Verma, says she has influenced him THIS way

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have always been a delight for their fans, sharing funny reels and pictures on Instagram. However, very few know about Dhanashree's supportive nature, which was recently revealed by the cricketer himself during an interview.

In an interaction with India TV, Chahal spoke about the time when his parents were fighting the deadly COVID-19, while he was busy performing his duties for Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"When I was playing in IPL, mom dad both were COVID positive. Mom had a mild one but dad's one was serious as his oxygen count fell to 85. Dhanashree and I were pretty clear that we must go back home irrespective of the fate of IPL. She wanted to be with me through the suffering," said the cricketer.

Chahal then went on to speak about Dhanashree's positive influence in his life and what has changed in his lifestyle since their marriage.

"I am really happy in life. I have a partner who really understands me and spends time with me. Especially in this pandemic, looking after household work and taking care of her professional work too. We both enjoy a good understanding."

"She is a very disciplined person and very rigorous about her work and I really learn from that. I learn that no matter how busy you are you need to find time for your workout and gym. She helps me be more punctual in life. This has helped me understand that if you are punctual then you feel really fresh and active throughout the day," the cricketer added.