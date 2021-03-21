Yuzvendra Chahal releases teaser of his wedding video, leaves 'awwdorable' message for wife Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma in December last year, shared the teaser of his wedding video on Instagram on Sunday. "You’re my girl and I’m your guy, And I’m loving you lots and lots," the Indian spinner wrote on Instagram and tagged his wife on the post.

Chahal also announced that the film will be publicly released on March 27. Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Dhanashree also shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: "You got me all tied up in knots And I’m loving you lots and lots".

In the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, which India won 3-1, Chahal played in three matches and scalped the same number of wickets. He is also part of the India ODI squad, which will take on Eoin Morgan's England, starting from March 23 in Pune.