Yuzvendra Chahal wishes wife Dhanashree Verma on her 24th birthday with special video, pens down an emotional message - Watch

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished his wife Dhanashree Verma on her 24th birthday with a special video with all the memories shared by the beautiful couple on Tuesday. Chahal also penned down an emotional message for Dhanashree where he wrote he is blessed to be with her. "Happy Birthday Wifey Thank you for being there all the time. Moreover, I am so blessed to have you as my best and ever-loving, supportive wife. Wishing you the best of best birthdays my love today, tomorrow, and many more years to come. I wish you a speedy recovery. We will have a blast once I am back... love you," Yuzi wrote in the caption of the lovely video.

His former IPL teammate AB de Villiers wrote in the comments, "Great Video", while his Rajasthan Royals mate wrote, "Happy Birthday Dhanashree".

Earlier, on Thursday (September 15), Yuzvendra dropped an adorable video of him with Dhanashree. It was not any special day. But Yuzi ensured his love for his wife reflects every day. But what impressed his fans the most was the caption he put. He posted a video and wrote in the caption: ''My strongest woman is my strength'.

Coming to cricket, Chahal would be eager to do well for India in the upcoming T20 challenge vs South Africa and then the big-ticket event T20 World Cup 2022. Chahal has been named in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He should play all games as the leading leg-spinner in the mega event set to be played in Australia in October and November.

Chahal is India's second most wickettaker in the T20Is behind only Bhuvneshwar Kumar who just went past him recently during Asia Cup. He has 83 wickets in 66 games at an average of 24.32 and economy rate of 8.08. Bhuvneshwar and Chahal would be in a stiff battle in the next couple of months to become the most successful T20I bowler for India.

Hopefully, Dhanashree will fly with Chahal to the Australian shores and be by his side. Not to forget, she recenrly underwent a knee surgery after she slipped on the floor while making an Instagram Reel. She is currently on a recovery period. Time will tell if Dhanashree, who ha vowed to be with Chahal on every tour he goes, manages to board the flight to Australia or not.