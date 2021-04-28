हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

Zee Poll: 58% feel DC, SRH will endure big blow if Smith-Warner exit IPL midway

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and mainstay David Warner has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League franchise. His countryman Steve Smith, on the other hand, is currently playing under his new franchise Delhi Capitals. 

Zee Poll: 58% feel DC, SRH will endure big blow if Smith-Warner exit IPL midway
File photo of David Warner and Steve Smith taking part in IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and mainstay David Warner has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League franchise. His countryman Steve Smith, on the other hand, is currently playing under his new franchise Delhi Capitals.

However, as Australian cricketers opt out of the tournament midway due to the COVID-19 spike in India, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the pair also doing the same.

On Wednesday, Zee conducted a poll on its Twitter handle asking cricket enthusiats about their thoughts on the duo exiting from the tournament midway and will it leave any impact on their respective side.

A total of 653 votes were cast in this regard, with 58 per cent believing that the pair's exit from the cash-rich league will affect their franchise. However, the remaining 42 per cent felt the other way.

Three Australian players have so far pulled out of the IPL but two still remain stranded in India following Australia’s decision to suspend flights from the country until May 15. Nearly 40 Australians remain involved in the IPL as players, coaches, officials and commentators, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they would not be allowed to jump the queue whenever repatriation flights resume.

The regular IPL season ends on May 23, with playoffs to follow before the final on May 30. 

