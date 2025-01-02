ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online

ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test Free Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second Test of the two-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from Thursday. The first Test which was a high-scoring affair ended on a draw with the home side scoring 586 in the first innings and Afghanistan responded with a massive 699.

Sean Williams top scored with 154 runs for Zimbabwe alongside captain Craig Ervine and all-rounder Brian Bennett making centuries in their first innings. For Afghanistan, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made 246 while Rahmat Shah collected 234.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

When will Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test be held?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test will be held from Thursday, January 2.

Where will Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test will start at 1:30 pm IST. The toss for the match will take place at 1 pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test will not be aired LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 2nd Test can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app.

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Ben Curran, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwa Chataira, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Nyasha Mayavo

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Zahir Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Riaz Hassan, Zahir Shehzad, Bahir Shah, Bashir Ahmad, Ismat Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.