ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 430PM IST, January 15

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs IRE, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 430PM IST, January 15

Zimbabwe and Ireland will meet each other in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, January 14. The hosts beat visiting Ireland by 5 wickets in the 1st T20I to go 1-0 up in the series. Zimbabwe won the toss in that match and opted to bowl first. The decision turned out to be the right one in the end as the home team bowled out Ireland for a mere 114 in 19.2 overs. Ryan Burl shone with 3 wickets from 4 overs while Chatara, Ngarava and Masakadza finished with 2 wickets each. Brad Evans alsp picked up a wicket. For Ireland, Gareth Delany topscored with 24 off 20 balls that included 2 fours. This was a listless performance by Men in Green with the bat. 

Chasing a small target, Zimbabwe finished the job in just 18 overs with five wickets in hand. Making his Zimbabwe debut after playing for England earlier, Gary Ballance scored 30 off 29 balls that included 2 fours and 1 six respectively. Sean Williams scored unbeaten 34 off 30 balls to guide Zimbabwe to win over Ireland. 

Zimbabwe will aim to win the 2nd T20I today and ensure they have the series sealed. Ireland will aim for a better show with both bat and ball. They are massively missing their opening batter Paul Stirling and pacer Josh Little, who are busy playing franhise T20 tournaments right now in UAE and South Africa respectively.  

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: T Marumani, CR Ervine(C), GS Ballance, RP Burl, SC Williams, W Madhevere, B Evans, Clive Madande, TL Chatara, R Ngarava, WP Masakadza

Ireland: H Tector, Gareth Delany, A Balbirnie(C), TE Kane, Curtis Campher, GH Dockrell, GR Adair, Fionn Hand, S Doheny, MR Adair, BJ McCarth

