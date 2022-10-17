NewsCricket
ZIM VS IRE

Records tumble as Sikandar Raza hits Zimbabwe's highest score by a batter in T20 WC - Check Stats

Zimbabwe, playing in their first T20 World Cup match after 2016, made a winning comeback in their return to the tournament fold.

Oct 17, 2022

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza smashed 82 runs in 48 balls against Ireland in his country's first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. With these innings, he created history by scoring the highest-ever score by a Zimbabwe batter in the history of the T20 World Cup. Previously, the record was held by former ZIM captain Brendan Taylor who scored 60 runs in 45 balls against Australia in T20 World Cup 2007. In that match, Zimbabwe defeated Australia which was a big upset.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, playing in their first T20 World Cup match after 2016, made a winning comeback in their return to the tournament fold. After Raza's 82 propelled Zimbabwe to a competitive 174/7, Muzarabani (3/24), Chatara (2/22) and Ngarava (2/22) hit their lengths beautifully in their respective four overs to restrict Ireland to 143/9 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 174/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 82; Joshua Little 3/24, Simi Singh 2/31) beat Ireland 143/9 in 20 overs (Curtis Campher 27, George Dockrell 24; Blessing Muzarabani 3/23, Tendai Chatara 2/22) by 31 runs

