Pakistan cricket team

ZIM vs PAK: Pakistan bowler breaks batsman's helmet in two halves in debut - WATCH

Arshad Iqbal, who made his international debut in the second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, started off his career with a horrifying but a memorable event. 

ZIM vs PAK: Pakistan bowler breaks batsman&#039;s helmet in two halves in debut - WATCH
A screengrab of the incident

Arshad Iqbal, who made his international debut in the second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, started off his career with a horrifying but a memorable event. The bowler while delivering his second over in the contest, which Pakistan lost by 19 runs, almost left opposition batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe with a head injury, after a bouncer by hit the bowler broke the latter's helmet into two pieces.  

The incident took place in the third delivery of the seventh over, when Kamunhukamwe was batting on 19 off 25 deliveries as a short delivery by Iqbal came crashing into the batsman's helmet. Soon after the incident, the bowler and the umpire checked on Kamunhukamwe, while a mandatory concussion test was also done by the Zimbabwe physio on the right-handed batsman. 

Here is the video: 

Arshad finished his four-over quota for 16 and it included the wicket of Tadiwanashe Marumani. 

Meanwhile, chasing 119, barring Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan (13) and Danish Aziz (22), no visiting batter was able to cross the double figure-mark. In fact, no batsman was able to score above six runs for Pakistan from the lower middle-order and the tailenders. 

Luke Jongwe didn`t give any change to Pakistan for a fightback as he returned figures of 4-18 in his 3.5 overs. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match.  

