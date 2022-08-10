Hosts Zimbabwe will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash when they take on Tamim Iqbal’s Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Harare on Wednesday (August 10). Regis Chakabva’s side lead the series after two fantastic wins while chasing in the first two games.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza has score centuries in the last two matches and look to continue his scintillating form in the last game as well. Bangladesh have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in the second One Day International in Harare, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tamim Iqbal’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Zimbabwe had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 series in the three-match series countersy an excellent all-round performance (3/56 and 117 not out off 127) by Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe win.

One half of a matchwinning partnership, captain Regis Chakabva smashed his way to a glorious century!



Watch all the action from the Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Forster Mutizwa and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Christoper Phiri levelled the charges.

Match Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (August 10).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will start at 1245 PM IST.

How can I watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be available on TV channels in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.