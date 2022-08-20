KL Rahul-led India will take on Zimbabwe in the second of the three-match series in Harare on Saturday. India won the first ODI by a massive margin of 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After winning the toss, India decided to bowl first in 1st ODI and with the help of Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel, bundled out Zimbabwe for a low score of 189. Marking his return to international cricket after more than 6 months, Deepak Chahar bowled well and picked up 3 wickets for just 27 runs from his 7 overs. Axar scalped 3 wickets as well in just under 8 overs while pacer Prasidh Krishna too picked up 3 wickets although he was on expensive on th day by giving away 50 runs from his 8 overs.

For Zimbabwe, their top-socrer was their captain Regis Chakabva who scored a fighting 35. However, it was unbeaten 33 from Brad Evans and 34 from Richard Ngarava that helped the home team get to a fighting total og 189 in the end after they were bowled out under 41 overs.

India chased the total down with more than 19 overs remaining in the contest and with 10 wickets intact. Quite contrary to the expectations, KL Rahul didn't open the innings and it was Shubman Gill rather who walked out of the dressing room along side Shikhar Dhawan to begin the chase of 190 runs. It was a shaky start for both of them but particularly Gill who took his own time to settle in. Once his eye was in, he started playing his shots and raced to unbeaten 82 off 72 balls that included 10 fours and 1 six respectively. Dhawan, at the other end, slowly built his innings, ensuring India went past the target without any loss of wicket. He scored an unbeaten 81 off 113 balls that included 9 boundaries.

India will hope to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI.

Match Details

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 2ndODI match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday (August 20).

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will start at 1245 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.