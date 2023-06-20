Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

The Netherlands cricket team will be looking to end their four-match losing streak when they take the field against Zimbabwe in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers today. The Group A qualifying fixture between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The Netherlands, under the leadership of Scott Edwards, have not played a match yet in the qualifiers. In their last ODI match, the Dutch team had to face a crushing 146-run defeat at the hands of South Africa. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be high on confidence having been unbeaten in their last three games. The Sean Williams-led side, in their first World Cup qualifier, defeated Nepal quit convincingly by eight wickets. Batting first, Nepal had posted a formidable total of 290 in that game. Opening batter Kushal Bhurtel played a fine knock of 99 against Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarava picked up four wickets for Zimbabwe. Skipper Ervine, during the run chase, produced a sublime knock of unbeaten 121 to earn a winning start to the World Cup qualifiers for Zimbabwe.

Netherlands and Zimbabwe had last faced each other earlier this year in March and the African side had emerged victorious in that contest by seven wickets. The Netherlands, moreover, have not been able to defeat Zimbabwe in their last two meetings.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Date & Time: June 20, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Sean Williams

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), J Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, W Masakadza, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (C and wk), A Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Victor Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt