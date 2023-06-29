Zimbabwe Vs Oman: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

Zimbabwe will be aiming to kick off the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on a promising note when they take the field against Oman today. The Super Six encounter between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Hosts Zimbabwe qualified for the next round having remained unbeaten at the group stage. The African side claimed the top spot in the Group A standings. Oman, on the other hand, won two of their four games in the group stage. They clinched the third spot in Group B to reach the Super Six.

Oman started the World Cup qualifiers brilliantly having won their first two games. The Oman cricket team will now come into the fixture after losing their last two games at the group stage. In their last fixture, Oman suffered a 76-run loss at the hands of the Scottish cricket team.

Six teams have entered this round with points carried forward from the group matches against the other top-three finishers. This means Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe both enter the Super Six stage with four points under their belt. Meanwhile, Scotland and Netherlands have two points each at the Super Six stage. Things do not particularly look good for West Indies and Oman as they stand on zero at the Super Six.

Zimbabwe Vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 29, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Zimbabwe Vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Joylord Gumbie, Naseem Khushi

Batsmen: Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Vs Oman Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan