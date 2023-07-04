Zimbabwe Vs Scotland: Dream11 Team Prediction, World Cup Qualifier Preview

Zimbabwe will be aiming to beat Scotland today to book their berth in the World Cup. The World Cup qualifying Super Six fixture between Zimbabwe and Scotland is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In their last match, Zimbabwe lost by nine wickets to Sri Lanka. Batting first, Zimbabwe could only manage to score 165 runs. Maheesh Theekshana claimed four wickets for Sri Lanka. Then, opening batter Pathum Nissanka notched up a sublime century to guide Sri Lanka to a comfortable nine-wicket victory. The Dasun Shanaka-led side scored the winning runs with 101 balls to spare. The resounding victory helped Sri Lanka qualify for this year’s World Cup.

In their first match of the Super Six, Zimbabwe claimed a 14-run victory against Oman. Meanwhile, Scotland will head into today’s encounter having beaten the West Indies by seven wickets. A win today will put Scotland level on points with Zimbabwe. The Scottish team will have one more match to play in the Super Six stage. In their final game, Scotland will be up against the Netherlands on July 6. Scotland and Zimbabwe had last faced each other in March 2018 and that game ended in a tie.

Zimbabwe Vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier: Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 4, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Joylord Gumbie, Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Richie Berrington, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Richard Ngarava

Captain: Sean Williams

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Probable 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brad Evans, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, W Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Brandon McMullen, Chris McBride, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, CB Sole, Mark Watt, A Evans