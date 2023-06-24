Zimbabwe Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM Vs WI LIVE In India

Zimbabwe will take on West Indies in the crucial tie of the Group A in the World Cup Qualifier 2023. The match will take place at Harare Sports Club and it is expected to be a cracker of a game. Both Windies and Zimbabwe have not lost a single game in the tournament but things will change on Saturday. Zimbabwe have beaten Nepal and Netherlands so far by 8 and 6 wickets respectively. On the other hand, West Indies have posted victories over United States Of America (USA) and Nepal.

Keep a close eye on Ervine who is leading the hosts well. Ervine has 171 runs in 2 games and is in red hot form. Also watch out for Sean Williams who has stroked 193 in 2 games at is batting with a average of 192, getting out only once. Richard Ngarava, at the same time, is in great bowling form, having picked up 6 wickets in 2 matches.

The calm before the storm, __ take on @windiescricket __ in Group A of the @ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tomorrow.



Who's taking this one as both teams are unbeaten _#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Qg8Lm3tEKv— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) June 23, 2023

West Indies' batting is doing a good job at the moment with captain Shai Hope leading from the front. He struck an outstanding hundred, his 15th in the format so, to help Windies beat Nepal. Nicholas Pooran too smashed his first ODI ton and it came in quick time too. Other batters also look in fine touch. However, West Indies bowlers need to step up as Nepal almost batted the entire 50 overs in the last match. They must try and look to pick all ten wickets.

Here's everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers between Zimbabwe and West Indies below.

When will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, June 24.

Where will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be televised live on Star Sports network.