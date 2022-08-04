NewsLifestyleCulture
20 unique names for Indian boys and girls starting with letter 'P'

Naming a child is significant, it's an identity that most people carry with them till the end of life. Here's a list of 10 names of girls and 10 names of boys starting with the alphabet P

As soon as a child is born, one of the first things that parents do is to select the name of the child. In India, often grandparents or other elderly close relatives also choose a name, even though nowadays, parents ensure that the name is to their liking. Naming a child is a big thing because names become our identity, something that becomes the most intimate aspect of us that we carry till the end of life.  

While naming a kid, one must keep in mind that the name is going to be the child's core identity for the rest of their life. In every generation, parents look to give their children a unique name. Some prefer fashionable, modern names while others stick to classical, ever-popular ones.  However, it's important to keep in mind that your child will grow up one day and the name should not be something that the child regrets or feels embarrassed about.

Here's a list of Indian baby names - of both boys and girls - that starts with the letter P.


Here are 10 Indian names of baby girls starting with P:

Name      Meaning    

Paavani:  Purifier
Pakhi:    Bird
Paramita: Wisdom
Pavani:   Full Moon
Palak:    Eye lid
Paribhi:  Limit
Parinita: Auspicious apsara
Paridhi:  Realm
Prahasini: A girl who always smiles
Pramiti:   Knowledge of Truth/Wisdom


Here are 10 Indian names of baby boys starting with P:

Name      Meaning  

Pallab     New leaves
Paavan    Pure
Padmaj     Lord Brahama
Padmanabha Lord Vishnu
Palash      Flowering tree
Pamit       Fulfilled
Pamir       Mountain range
Prajwal    Bright
Parakram Strength
Paras       Touchstone
 

