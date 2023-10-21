trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678089
PUJA ROOM DECOR

3 Essential Tips To Decorate Your Puja Room- Elevating Apartment Spaces For Durga Pooja And Navratri

Ready to infuse your home with festive charm? From elegant backdrops to antique accents- here are latest trends which you can add to your apartment puja room decor! 

Written By  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Essential Tips To Decorate Your Puja Room- Elevating Apartment Spaces For Durga Pooja And Navratri

Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess Durga, is the perfect occasion to enhance the puja spaces in your apartment. As a Bangalore-based interior designer, I'll share the latest trends for elevating your apartment's puja room decor, with a focus on Durga Pooja.

In an interview with Zee News English, Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Architect - DE PANACHE shares tips on elevating your puja room when living in an apartment.

Tips To Elevate Apartment Puja Room for Durga Pooja and Navratri

1. Wooden Carved Jali Backdrop

Modern interior design combines functionality with aesthetics. Consider hanging intricately carved wooden or stone jali backdrops with traditional motifs for your apartment's small temple. In Bangalore, Tirupatinama carvings are a popular choice. The aim is to create a tranquil space that blends devotion and religious sanctity with contemporary elegance.

2. Antique Brass Multilayered Diyas & Bells

Embrace tradition with brass diyas, idols, and bells to adorn your apartment's small temple. Keep the look understated and sophisticated. Interior designers are reintroducing traditional Indian decor, like hanging diyas, to add a touch of our heritage to modern temple spaces. 

These diyas can be lit with camphor and sandalwood oil to create a sacred atmosphere. Hang beautifully decorated antique brass bells with peacock, elephant, or floral carvings on either side of the idols.

3. Space-Saving Puja Space

Space-saving designs are gaining popularity in urban areas like Bangalore and Mumbai. In apartments with limited space, opt for wall-mounted shelves or cabinets with minimal carvings for the puja area. 

Not only do these save floor space, but they also add a modern touch to the decor. Materials like wood, stone, and metals are in vogue, bringing an authentic, earthy feel to the puja space, connecting it to traditional Indian aesthetics.

Elevating your apartment's puja room decor involves striking a balance between contemporary elegance and traditional elements. The goal is to create a space that resonates with the spiritual significance of festivals like Durga Pooja and Dusshera. 

With thoughtful design and element selection, your puja room can become a modern sanctuary of tranquility and devotion.

