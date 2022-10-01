5 Durga Puja pandals you MUST visit in Delhi this year!

New Delhi: Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava is an annual Hindu festival. It is observed to celebrate Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasur. Durga Puja celebrations begin on Saturday, October 1 (Maha Shasthi) and end on Wednesday, October 5 (Vijayadashami). The festivities start with full gusto on the occasion of Maha Shashti.

In Delhi, there are many places to visit to enjoy the festivities. Here we have listed the top 5 for you:

Chittaranjan Park

The Puja of Mela Ground in C.R. Park is noted more for its traditional celebration of the puja. It is one of the best ones in Delhi and the idol of Maa Durga takes your breathe away. CR park is very famous for its Durga Puja and you must pay a visit this year.

Greater Kailash 2

In GK2, Delhi, there is a beautiful Durga Puja pandal that will get your eyes struck. The all silver pandal in GK 2 is worth watching. It has a variety of stalls and is one of the most happening places in Delhi one has to add to the list of Durga Puja visits.

Civil Lines

Civil Lines and Timarpur Puja Samity is one of the oldest Durga pujas in India which has crossed its 100 years, it was established in 1914. This Durga puja is mainly known for its idol as it is often artistically and beautifully made. With a modern touch of programs with its traditional idol, this place promises a good time.

Kalibari

The puja is dotted with celebrities and Bengalis make sure to visit this puja pandal. C.R Park is a happening place during Durga puja, and Kalibari is a MUST visit place during the festivals.

Kashmere Gate

Kashmere Gate Durga puja pandal is the oldest one in the city. It is held at the Bengali Sr. Sec. School, Alipur Road. The pandal makes you feel nostalgia because it is still erected and decorated traditionally.