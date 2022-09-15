5 easy vinegar hacks for your kitchen that will make life simpler - check here!

Vinegar hacks: The humble vinegar is used not just in cooking but has a wide range of use in your home. From using it to clean surfaces and remove difficult stains to increasing the shelf life of preservatives, the use of vinegar is versatile. Here are 5 kitchen hacks - try them and thank us later!

As an all-surface cleaner

The all-purpose cleaner made with vinegar is natural and extremely effective. From steel utensils, chopping boards, and glass surfaces to kitchen shelves, vinegar can be used to clean almost anything under the sun!

To clean the inside of a microwave

Not just kitchen surfaces, vinegar can be amazing when it comes to cleaning a microwave. The grime and oil inside a microwave are very difficult to clean but this task is made easy by vinegar. Take a microwave-safe bowl, and add two cups of water and a couple of tablespoons of white vinegar. Put it in the microwave and heat for two-three minutes. Remove the bowl after that and use a clean cloth to clean the inside of the microwave.

To boil that perfect egg

Does your egg get cracked while boiling? Here's how vinegar can help you. Take a tablespoon of vinegar and to the boiling water for hard-boiled eggs. This will ensure that the egg whites do not leak out if the egg accidentally cracks while being cooked.

To extend the life of condiments

From ketchup to pickles, vinegar can improve condiments' shelf life. Add vinegar to the condiment jar's bottom. Shake the jar. This will help loosen up the condiment and their taste won't be affected too!

To store your veggies and cheese

You can't leave the cheese out as it gets spoiled in a warm country like India. But in the fridge, it often gets too hard. To prevent that, take a cotton cloth and dip it in vinegar. Wrap the cheese in the wet cloth and then take a plastic bag and store the cheese, before keeping it in the fridge. Not just cheese, but even leafy vegetables soaked in vinegar water last longer.