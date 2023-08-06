5 Lip-Smacking Ice Cream Popsicle Recipes You Must-Try This Friendship Day

Celebrate Friendship Day with a ‘sweet touch’ in a delectably cool way with these irresistible ice cream popsicle recipes. As the annual occasion dedicated to cherishing the bonds of camaraderie approaches, why not treat your friends and loved ones to a delightful frozen treat that will not only tantalize their taste buds but also bring a smile to their faces? Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply looking to indulge in some culinary creativity, these must-try recipes are guaranteed to add a touch of sweetness to your celebrations.

From classic flavors to innovative combinations, these frozen concoctions offer a delightful twist on traditional desserts. Picture yourself relishing the tropical paradise of chatpata mango and coconut creation.

These recipes are not just a treat for the taste buds but also a fantastic opportunity to bond over a fun and hands-on cooking experience. Gather your friends in the kitchen, don your aprons, and embark on a journey to create frozen masterpieces that embody the spirit of friendship. Whether you're reminiscing about shared memories or creating new ones, these ice cream popsicle recipes are a delightful way to make this Friendship Day truly special.



Chatpata Jamun Popsicle (4pcs)

Ingredients

Fresh Raspberry 120 GM

Water 200 ML

Lemon Juice 10 ML

Sugar 30 GM

Liquid Glucose 20 GM

Process:

The process for making Chatpata Jamun Popsicles starts by combining water, sugar, lemon juice, and liquid glucose in a bowl. The mixture is then cooked on low flame for at least 10 minutes. After that, allow the mixture to cool in the chiller for 10 minutes at 2-to-4 degrees Celsius temperature. Meanwhile, in a mixer, blend the Jamun slices. Once the mixture has cooled down, it is poured into molds, followed by pouring the blended Jamun slices. The mixture is then frozen for 1 hour. Finally, sprinkle some chat masala on the popsicles before serving.

Masaledar Amrood Popsicle (4pcs)

Ingredients

Pink Guava 120 GM

Water 200 ML

Lemon Juice 10 ML

Sugar 30 GM

Liquid Glucose 20 GM

Process:

For Masaledar Amrood Popsicles, put water, sugar, lemon juice, and liquid glucose in a bowl and cook on low heat for at least 10 minutes. The mixture is cooled down in the chiller for 10 minutes at 2-to-4 degrees Celsius temperature. Pink Guava slices are blended in a mixer and placed into the molds along with the mixture. The molds are then frozen for 1 hour. Finally, before serving, sprinkle some chat masala to add a twisty combination of unique sweet & spicy taste.

Raspberry Sorbet Cup

Ingredients

Fresh Raspberry 120 GM

Water 200 ML

Lemon Juice 10 ML

Sugar 30 GM

Liquid Glucose 20 GM

Process:

To make a Raspberry Sorbet Cup, combine water, sugar, lemon juice, and liquid glucose in a bowl. The mixture is then cooked for at least 10 minutes on a low flame. After that, the mixture is allowed to cool in the chiller for 10 minutes at 2-to-4 degrees Celsius temperature. Fresh Raspberry chunks are mixed and blended with fresh lemon juice. Once the mixture has cooled down, it is poured into molds and frozen for 1 hour. The sorbet is then ready to serve.

Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango (for 4pcs) Popsicle

Ingredients

Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Slices 160

Full Cream Milk 160

Fresh Milk Cream 40

Castor Sugar 20

Skimmed Milk Powder 20

Process:

1. Put Full Cream Milk, Fresh Cream, Sugar, and SMP in a bowl, and cook it on low flame for at least 10 minutes.

2. Leave the cooked mixture outside for 10 minutes to cool down its temperature.

3. After 10 minutes put it in the chiller at 2-to -4 degree Celsius temperature.

4. Mix mango slices in the mixture and blend them together.

5. Put the mixture in a mold and freeze it for 1 hour.

Tender Coconut (for 4pcs) Popsicle

Ingredients

Tender Coconut (with cream) 160

Full Cream Milk 160

Fresh Milk Cream 40

Castor Sugar 20

Skimmed Milk Powder 20

Process:

1. Put Full Cream Milk, Fresh Cream, Sugar, and SMP in a bowl, and cook it on low flame for at least 10 minutes.

2. Leave the cooked mixture outside for 10 minutes to cool down its temperature.

3. After 10 minutes put it in the chiller at 2 to -4 degree Celsius temperature.

4. Mix Tender Coconut slices with coconut cream in the mixture and blend them together.

5. Put the mixture in a mold and freeze it for 1 hour.