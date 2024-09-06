7 Common Mistakes to Avoid During Ganesh Visarjan At Home

Ganesh chaturthi is on 7th september and we all are set for a grand welcome celebration for Bappa. Where people bring the idol of Ganpati Bappa at their home. By following all the rituals they celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a festival of Lord Ganesh. Where believers do the pooja of lord ganesh in order to seek the blessings and attract positivity. As Lord Ganesh is known as the god of wisdom. This is a huge festival for all. ganesh chaturthi and ganesh visarjan is not just an festival it is a beleif of many people.

Starting And Ending of Ganesh Visarjan

As Ganesh Chaturthi is on 7th september the Ganesh Visarjan can be celebrated on different days as per their beliefs. Let’s understand the concept. As per hindu beliefs and scriptures Ganesh Visarjan can be performed on 7th, 8th, 9th and 11th of september. Everyone brings Bappa at home on ganesh Chaturthi but they can bid a farewell, which means Ganesh Visarjan after 1,3 or 4 days. As maintaining discipline along with ritual can be a daunting task for some. Apart from these favorable Ganesh Visarjan dates the day when this festival actually ends will be celebrated on 17th september 2024.

7 Mistakes To Avoid While Ganesh Visarjan

Do not immerse the idol without offering Bhog.

Not offering coconut while bidding the farewell of Bappa.

Immersing an idol with garlands is a common mistake which people make.

Not doing puja by following proper rituals.

Avoid throwing the garland and decoration in garbage or rivers. It's better to donate or use it.

Not following the Muhurat.

Taking all the decorations right after the Visarjan.

Puja Vidhi Of Ganesh Visarjan :

Take bath early in the morning and wear fresh/clean clothes.

Sit in front of Lord Ganesh idol.

Make a swastika on the wooden plate and sprinkle some drops of Ganggajal.

Now place the idol of Lord Ganesh and change the clothes of Lord ganesh.

Now apply tilak on the head of Lord Ganesh.

Start offering fruits, diya,modak, other sweets, food, flowers etc. With a pure intention.

Now chant the Ganesh Chalisa and mantra.

Sing the Ganesh Arti.

Now pray to Lord Ganesh that come back home early and asks for blessings.

Now while chanting the name of lord ganesh. Celebrate the Visarjan.

Take a coconut offer lord Ganesh and break it in on go and let it go along with the Ganpati Bappa.

Make this Ganesh Chaturthi and Visarjan with pure intention to get the blessings from lord ganesh. You can celebrate it with pure intention and may Bappa bless you with prosperity and wealth.

