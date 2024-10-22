Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Know Significance, Full Puja Vidhi, And How To Please Ahoi Mata

Ahoi Ashtami, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the well-being of children, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, 2024. This special day holds great importance for mothers, who observe a fast to pray for the health and longevity of their children. The essence of this vrat (fast) lies in the sacred Katha (narrative) associated with it, emphasizing the miracles that can happen against all odds.

Falling approximately eight days before Diwali, Ahoi Ashtami is observed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. According to the Purnimant calendar, commonly followed in North India, it takes place in the month of Kartik. In contrast, the Amanta calendar, used in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, marks it in the month of Ashwin. Despite the differences in month names, the fasting day remains the same.

According to Drik Panchang, Ahoi Ashtami is dedicated to Mata Ahoi, or Goddess Ahoi, who is revered by women seeking blessings for their children's well-being and long life. This day is also referred to as Ahoi Aathe, reflecting its observance during Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the lunar month.

On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers fast from dawn until dusk for the welfare of their sons, breaking the fast at twilight upon sighting stars in the sky. In some regions, women wait to see the moon, though this can be challenging as the moon often rises late on Ahoi Ashtami.

Puja Vidhi for Ahoi Ashtami

Sankalp:

On the fasting day, after taking a morning bath, women perform Sankalp, a pledge to observe the fast for their children’s well-being. During this ritual, they recite that the fast will be maintained without food or water, concluding with the sighting of stars or the moon, depending on family traditions.

Puja Preparation:

Before sunset (Sayankal), women prepare for the Puja. They draw the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall, ensuring that any representation includes Ashtha Koshthak (अष्ठ कोष्ठक), symbolizing the eight corners associated with Ashtami Tithi. Alongside the image of Ahoi Mata, representations of Sei (सेई), the hedgehog, and her children are drawn. If wall drawings aren’t feasible, large wallpapers depicting Ahoi Ashtami Puja can be used. Most Puja calendars also illustrate the seven sons and daughter-in-laws from the Ahoi Ashtami legend.

The worship space is sanctified with holy water, and Alpana designs are drawn. A water-filled Kalash is placed at the worship site, covered with an earthen lid. A small earthen pot, preferably a Karwa, is placed atop the Kalash, filled with water and blocked with grass shoots, known as Sarai Seenka (सरई सींक). Seven grass shoots are also offered to Ahoi Mata and Sei during the Puja.

Food items for the Puja typically include eight Puri, eight Pua, and Halwa. These offerings are given to an elderly female family member or a Brahmin, along with some monetary offering.

Ahoi Mata Puja Vidhi:

The best time to perform the Puja is during Sandhya, just after sunset. Women gather to worship Ahoi Mata with all rituals. They narrate the story of Ahoi Mata, which has various versions but predominantly tells how a devoted woman was blessed with seven sons despite being cursed for accidentally harming Sei's offspring. Sei is worshipped alongside Ahoi Mata, and Halwa is offered to her as well.

In some communities, a silver Ahoi, known as Syau (स्याउ), is created for the occasion and worshipped with Akshata, Roli, and milk. It is later worn around the neck as a pendant with a thread and two silver pearls.

The celebration culminates with the Aarti of Ahoi Ashtami, signifying the end of the Puja and a heartfelt prayer for the well-being of children.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)