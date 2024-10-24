Ahoi Ashtami festival is one of the most celebrated occasions by all mothers who fast for the wellbeing of their children. Everyone has their unique way to observe this fast and worshipping Ahoi Mata. All mothers can observe this fast for the good health and safekeeping of their children. This festival is popularly celebrated in the northern states of India and is very similar to Karwa Chauth, women fast for an entire day and observe a nirjala (without water fast).

The fast is broken after sighting the moon or the stars depending on individual customs and traditions. Here are some important things you need to keep in mind while observing the Ahoi vrat:

Dos

- Women should feed cows or give away the puja offerings to the temple priest after completing all the rituals.

- Mothers can children should sit together and should perform this puja.

- Silver is considered auspicious and thus, a silver chain (haar) should be worn by mothers which is a symbol of Syau Mata.

- Add sweets and grains to your puja thali as well as Dakshina to the puja rituals.

Don'ts

- Do not wear black clothes because it is inauspicious to wear dark clothes for festivals.

- Do not sew/ cut anything on this day.

- Women should avoid sleeping during the day while fasting.

- Do not consume tamsik food- garlic, onion, non-veg etc.

- Do not use stale flowers or copper utensils during the puja rituals.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)