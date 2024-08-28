Aja Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Date, Timings History & Rituals

Aja Ekadashi is a major fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu that falls on 29th August this year, which is the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. Hindus observe this day with tremendous religious significance, fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu in order to ask for blessings related to happiness, health, prosperity, and money. It is said that celebrating Aja Ekadashi will bring wealth, joy, and good fortune. It will also aid in regaining lost riches and dignity, bringing about mental peace, and finally leading to their liberation. The Ashwamedha Yajna, a revered Vedic ritual that is thought to grant heavenly blessings and fulfil all material goals, is frequently linked to this day. It is said that the chanting and rituals carried out on Aja Ekadashi provide advantages similar to those of the Ashwamedha Yajna.

Aja Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timings

Date - 29th August 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 01:19 AM on 29th Aug 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:37 AM on 30th Aug 2024

Parana Time - From 07:49 AM To 08:01 AM on 30th Aug 2024

Aja Ekadashi 2024: Significance

It is said that keeping the Aja Ekadashi fast has the same benefits as doing the Ashwamedha Yajna. The Ashwamedha Yajna is a holy rite that pleases the gods, who afterwards satisfy the devotee's wishes and bestow prosperity upon them, according to Hindu mythology. As a result, the Aja Ekadashi fast is regarded as an effective way to serve Lord Vishnu, with the added benefit of pleasing Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth.

Aja Ekadashi 2024: History

According to Hindu scriptures, King Harishchandra, who was renowned for his honesty but lost his family and realm as a result of some previous poor karmas, is thought to have observed this fast. He had to wander across the wilderness. He told Rishi Gautam about his ailment and his need for assistance after meeting him, and Sage Gautam then informed him about the benefits of the Aja Ekadashi fast. He completed this fast by adhering to all the procedures prescribed by Rishi Gautam, and thereafter he received his kingdom and family. He began fasting on every Ekadashi after that.

Aja Ekadashi 2024: Rituals