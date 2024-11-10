Akshaya Navami 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And The Spiritual Significance Of Amla Navami

Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, is a day celebrated for its promise of eternal blessings and spiritual merit. Occurring each year on the ninth day of the Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar calendar, Akshaya Navami in 2024 falls on Sunday, November 10. This day, arriving two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi, is highly auspicious, with traditions emphasizing that any act of charity or devotion brings lasting benefits that extend across lifetimes.

Akshaya Navami 2024: Date and Muhurat time

Event Date and Time Akshaya Navami Sunday, November 10, 2024 Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time Duration 06:39 AM to 12:04 PM - 05 Hours 25 Mins Navami Tithi Begins 10:45 PM on Nov 09, 2024 Navami Tithi Ends 09:01 PM on Nov 10, 2024

Significance of Akshaya Navami

Akshaya Navami is considered a day of "never-diminishing" merit. According to Hindu mythology, this day marks the beginning of the Satya Yuga, the age of truth and purity, which makes it known as Satya Yugadi. Just as Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as the dawn of the Treta Yuga, Akshaya Navami holds similar reverence for the Satya Yuga. Charitable acts, devotion, and rituals performed on this day are believed to bring eternal blessings, yielding rewards that transcend the bounds of time and extend into future lives.

Key Rituals of Akshaya Navami

Amla Tree Worship: A primary ritual on Akshaya Navami is the worship of the Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, which is symbolic of health, prosperity, and longevity in Hindu culture. Devotees pray, circumambulate the tree, and offer rituals to seek blessings. Many devotees prepare meals incorporating Amla to honor its importance and seek the tree’s life-giving properties on this sacred day.

Mathura-Vrindavan Parikrama: Akshaya Navami holds special significance in the holy cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where devotees undertake a Parikrama (circumambulation) of these sacred towns. Thousands of devotees gather to participate in this pilgrimage, believing that it brings everlasting spiritual merit, divine blessings, and purification of the soul.

Charity and Devotion: Given the emphasis on "Akshaya" or indestructible rewards, Akshaya Navami is also a day for engaging in charity, prayers, and acts of kindness. Devotees often give alms, provide food to the poor, and help those in need. It is believed that these acts bring immense blessings, ensuring prosperity and well-being.

Jagaddhatri Puja in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Akshaya Navami coincides with Jagaddhatri Puja, a festival dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri, an aspect of Goddess Durga who embodies nurturing and protective qualities. Observed with devotion, grandeur, and cultural enthusiasm, Jagaddhatri Puja adds a unique dimension to Akshaya Navami in Bengal, blending the themes of divine protection and eternal blessings.

Why Akshaya Navami Is So Special

Akshaya Navami serves as a bridge between spiritual devotion and enduring virtue, offering devotees a way to connect with timeless values. Whether through Amla tree worship, participation in holy Parikramas, or charitable acts, Akshaya Navami encourages actions that not only elevate one’s current life but also cast a positive influence on future lives. It is a day to align with the principles of the Satya Yuga, embodying the virtues of truth, compassion, and generosity.

In observing Akshaya Navami, devotees are reminded of the lasting blessings that devotion, charity, and good deeds bring, enriching their spiritual journey and inviting prosperity and peace that endure beyond this lifetime.