Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Puja muhurat, gold purchasing time

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya or Akti, Akha Teej is the most-waited time of the year for Hindus and Jain community. It is on the third day of the Shukla Paksha during Vaisakha month. People believe it to be the 'third day of unending prosperity'. The dates every year vary as per the Gregorian calendar.

Popular beliefs:

It is said that purchasing of gold on this day is auspicious. Also, making investments, marriages, buying of a new property - Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be perfect for it. Some even fast on this day, perform charity and help the needy.

Ancestors who are no longer with us are also remembered and prayed to for showering blessings on the family. It is also related to the Mahabharat when Shri Krishna presented the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi when rishi Durvasa had visited the Pandavas.

In the divine Akshaya Patram, the food never stopped and Draupadi was able to feed a train of sages in tough times.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat:

Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:45 AM to 12:19 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 34 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 11:51 AM to 05:45 AM, Apr 26

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:45 AM to 01:22 PM

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Lord Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Parshuram was born on Akshaya Tritiya.

P.S: Well, amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, it is advisable to practise social distancing and perform the rituals at home. The pandemic has taken many lives and amid lockdown, it is best to select your favourite gold items online and purchase them later when the world returns to normal.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Akshaya Tritiya!