Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Significance of the festival, puja muhurat and how to buy gold

New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej or Akshaya Trutiya, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. It falls on the Lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. As the name suggests, Akshaya Tritiya means the 'third day of unending prosperity'. This year the festival is being marked on Sunday, April 26. The dates, however, vary every year as per the Gregorian calendar.

It is widely believed that purchasing gold on this day is auspicious and the day brings luck and prosperity. Also, people make investments, choose to get married on this day, buy a new property as Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect date for all auspicious activities.

Also, people pray to their ancestors on Akshay Tritiya. It is also related to the Mahabharat when Shri Krishna presented the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi when rishi Durvasa had visited the Pandavas.

Lord Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Parshuram was born on Akshaya Tritiya.

According to Drinkpanchang, the puja muhurat is from 5:45 am to 12:19 pm (Duration - 06 Hours 34 Mins).

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 11:51 am on April 25

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 1:22 PM on April 26

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 11:51 am to 5:45 am, April 26

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 5:45 am to 1:22 pm

Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shops have been shut and so are the temples. Hence, devotees will have to perform the rituals at home. People who wish to buy gold can order items online via Paytm and other portals or can purchase the items later.