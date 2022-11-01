All Saints Day 2022: Day, history, significance and why this day is celebrated

All Saints Day 2022: Every year, All Saints Day is observed on November 1st, immediately after Halloween. It is also known as "All Hallow's Day," "All Saints' Day," and "Hallowmas." In honour of the fallen who were anointed saints and are now in heaven, Christians observe All Saints Day and offer special prayers at church.

All Saints' Day is a holy day of obligation in the Catholic Church, which means that worshippers must go to Mass on this day. Attendance at Mass is not necessary if the holy day falls on a Saturday or a Monday, as many people follow this. Around the world, people observe it in different ways, with many going to loved ones' graves.

All Saints Day 2022: Date

All Saints' Day is on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. It’s immediately after Halloween on Monday, October 31, and then followed by All Souls' Day on Wednesday, November 2nd.

All Saints Day 2022: History

One of the origin stories claims that Pope Boniface IV established All Saints' Day as a feast day on May 13 in 609 AD. He dedicated the Pantheon in Rome to the Virgin Mary and all the martyrs on that day. Pope Gregory III declared the official date of November 1 during his tenure (731–741 AD), when he dedicated a chapel in St. Peter's Basilica to "all saints." All Saints' Day was officially recognised as a Holy Day for the entire Church, not just the churches in Rome, by Pope Gregory IV a century later.

The official observance started in Ireland and progressively spread to Rome to being recognised in the ninth century. Informally, soul festivities date back to 270 AD.

All Saints Day 2022: Significance

In Celtic culture, November is considered to be the darkest month of the year due to the extreme changes in weather, farming, and agriculture, as well as the general sense of death and darkness. The Celts chose November as the month for All Saints' Day because it is gloomy and there doesn't seem to be much life.

All Saints Day 2022: Small prayer

"Almighty God, you have knit together your elect in one communion and fellowship in the mystical Body of your Son: Give us grace so to follow your blessed saints in all virtuous and godly living, that we may come to those ineffable joys that you have prepared for those who truly love you; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who with you and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns, one God, in glory everlasting. Amen."