हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat 2021

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Date, Tithi, puja rituals and significance

Amalaka or Amalaki Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Phalgun Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amlaki Ekadashi. 

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Date, Tithi, puja rituals and significance
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Amalaki or Amalaka Ekadashi is celebrated in the Phalgun month which falls in February-March. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Phalgun Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amlaki Ekadashi. 

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Significance:

It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the Amla tree (gooseberry), therefore, on Amalaki Ekadashi, the Amla tree is worshipped. Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and his consort Goddess Lakshmi. 

The day falls between Maha Shivratri and Holi festivals. This year, it is celebrated on March 25. It also marks the beginning of Holi. 

Amalaki Ekadashi Parana Timings: 

Amalaki Ekadashi on Thursday, March 25, 2021
On 26th Mar, Parana Time - 06:18 to 08:21

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:21

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:23 on Mar 24, 2021
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:47 on Mar 25, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat:

- Devotees observing fast on this day, wake up early and take bath. After that, the holy tree is watered and puja performed. Brahmins are offered presents and gifts, as they seek blessings and pray for prosperity. 

- Vrat Katha of Amalaka or Amalaki Ekadashi is recited and devotees listen to it.

- People do charity and help the needy. Offerings made on this day are equated to Vajapeya or Somayajna sacrifice. 

- Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are prayed to and their blessings are sought for good health, wealth and prosperity.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat 2021Amalaki Ekadashi 2021Amalaka EkadashiAmlaki Ekadashi 2021Amlaka Ekadashi 2021Amla TreeLord VishnuGoddess Lakshmi
Next
Story

Horoscope for March 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Librans socialize, Pisceans take feedback given to you

Must Watch

PT8M38S

West Bengal election 2021: Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee battle over outsiders