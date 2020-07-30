हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and why it is celebrated

This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas - the followers of Lord Vishnu. 

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and why it is celebrated
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Putrada Ekadashi takes place twice a year - once in Paush Shukla Paksha and the other during Shravan or Sawan Shukla Paksha. The Shravan Putrada Ekadashi this year falls on July 30. The day is marked on the 11th lunar day, also known as Ekadashi of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravan. 

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Timings:

On 31st Jul, Parana Time - 02:07 PM to 05:00 PM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 09:02 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:46 AM on Jul 30, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:19 AM on Jul 31, 2020

Vaishnava Shravana Putrada Ekadashi on Friday, July 31, 2020

On 1st Aug, Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi - 05:30 AM to 08:23 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi would be over before Sunrise

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:46 AM on Jul 30, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:19 AM on Jul 31, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Much like other Ekadashi Vrats or fasts, on Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe a 24-hour fast and pray to the Lord son, those who long for a male child. This explains why it is called Putrada Ekadashi, meaning giver of the son.

This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas - the followers of Lord Vishnu. 

Devotees pray to Lord Vishnu seeking penance and those who wish for a son observe the fast or vrat. Food, money and other offerings are also made to the Brahmins as part of the ritual.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Shravan Putrada Ekadashi!

 

