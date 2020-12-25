Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2020: Date, rituals and significance of Mokshada Ekadashi

New Delhi: Vaikuntha Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds utmost importance and reverence for Vaishnavites. It coincides with Mokshada Ekadashi and Putrada Ekadashi. However, the Shaivites observe this day as Trikoti Ekadashi - when all deities pray to Lord Shiva together.

The auspicious day is the Shukla paksha Ekadashi that occurs during the Dhanur or Margazhi month in the Hindu calendar which falls between December and January according to the Gregorian calendar.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat:

This year it was twice - January 6 and December 25, 2020, respectively.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Pranan:

On 26th Dec, Parana Time - 08:30 AM to 09:16 AM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 08:30 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:17 PM on Dec 24, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:54 AM on Dec 26, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is believed that fasting on this day is equivalent to fasting on the remaining 23 Ekadashis because it is very holy. And devotees who observe fast and pray to the Lord attain Moksha or salvation.

Legend of Vaikuntha Ekadashi:

According to an ancient legend, Lord Vishnu took a female form to kill Muran, the demon to protect the Devas. This happened on the eleventh day of the Dhanur month and hence Vishnu named the female energy Ekadashi.

The day is of great significance as it symbolises the end of the Tamas (arrogance, hatred, anger etc) and the Rajas (greed, lust etc) and restores, reinstates and established the Satva (peace, sanity, liberation etc).

Vishnu Temples open the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ or ‘the gate to the heaven’ on this day. Devotees can seek blessings of the lord from the sanctum sanctorum only on this day.

Rituals of Vaikuntha Ekadashi:

At the much-revered Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati, there is a special entrance called the 'Vaikuntha Dwaram' which encircles the sanctum sanctorum. The special Dwaram is opened on Mukkoti Ekadashi and it is said, whoever passes through the gate on this special day attains salvation.