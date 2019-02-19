Amul's delicious topical on Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' is unmissable! See inside

New Delhi: Amul, the country's largest food product organisation has a strong online presence too. The cooperative dairy is known for sharing witty and hilarious topicals on relevant stuff. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' hitting off on a high, Amul decided to share its awesome topical.

It wrote on Twitter: “#Amul Topical:

Film 'Gully Boy' connects with audiences!

Isn't it simply amazing?

Amul topicals are the best way to start your day. Witty, funny and extremely relevant.

'Gully Boy' meanwhile is getting rave reviews from masses and classes alike. Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. This also happens to be the first time that Ranveer and Alia have shared the screen space together.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

Have you seen the movie yet?