Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Last day of Ganpati Visarjan, timings and significance of worshipping Lord Vishnu on this date

New Delhi: After the 10-day long festivity of Ganesh Utsav which began this year on September 10, it is now time for bidding Bappa adieu. On Anant Chaturdashi it is believed, Lord Ganesha heads back to his heavenly abode.

This year Anant Chaturdashi is on September 19.

ANANT CHATURDASHI 2021 TIMINGS:

Anant Chaturdashi on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat - 06:08 AM to 05:28 AM, Sep 20

Duration - 23 Hours 20 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:59 AM on Sep 19, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:28 AM on Sep 20, 2021

(As per drikpanchang.com)

With his departure, the 10-day long Ganeshotsav festival will culminate. Ananta Chaturdashi signifies the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Ganeshotsav is perhaps the biggest festival in the state of Maharashtra. Amid loud and devotional chants – “Ganpati Bappa Morya...Pudhchya Varshi Laukar Ya” (Ganpati Bappa, visit us soon next year), Lord Ganesha is given a grand farewell.

Huge life-size idols of Lord Ganesha are taken towards the ocean for immersion and devotees gather in large numbers to join the procession. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak and environmental hazards, most people nowadays opt for bringing eco-friendly Ganesha and immersing the idol at home.

With faith in their hearts and tears in their eyes, devotees bid adieu to the Lord of Wisdom and urge him to visit next year.

LORD VISHNU PUJA SIGNIFICANCE ON ANANT CHATURDASHI:

This day is also important for Lord Vishnu followers as he is worshipped in his 'Ananta' avatar. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast and also tie the sacred thread, known as Anant Sutra during special puja. After performing Lord Vishnu's puja, 14-knots of Anant Sutra are tied to the hand.

Ananta Chaturdashi also holds significance for the Jain community. Also known as Anant Chaudas, it is the last day of the 10-days long Paryushana event which they observe in this month. Kshamavani, the day they seek forgiveness is observed one day after Anant Chaturdashi. It is said that this is the day when Lord Vasupriya—the 12th Tirthankara attained Nirvana.

ANANT CHATURDASHI CELEBRATIONS IN UTTAR PRADESH AND BIHAR:

In Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, it is linked to the Kshirsagar—an ocean of milk and Lord Vishnu's Anant avatar.

On a wooden plank, as many as 14 tilaks using vermillion are marked. Again, 14 puris and 14 puas ( a sweet delicacy) are then put on the wooden plank. Panchamrit consisting of milk, curd, jaggery, honey and ghee is made and kept on the plank, symbolising the Kshirsagar.

A thread with 14 knots ( taken as Lord Anant) is wrapped on a cucumber and swirled 5 times in this 'ocean of milk' aka Kshirsagar.

This Anant thread is then tied on the right arm above the elbow of the men and in the left arm for women. The Anant thread is removed only after 14 days.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!