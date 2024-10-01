Annular Solar Eclipse 2024: Know The Date, Sutak Kaal, And Visibility

The second solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on October 2, coinciding with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, an important day in the Hindu calendar. This celestial event will feature an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as the "ring of fire," where the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving a bright ring around its edges. While this rare phenomenon won't be visible in India, it holds astrological and astronomical significance and will be observed in parts of South America, the Pacific Ocean, and other regions.

Overview of the Solar Eclipse 2024

The solar eclipse on October 2, 2024, will be an annular eclipse, occurring just 15 days after a lunar eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving a brilliant ring of light visible around its edges. This rare event will coincide with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a day of great significance in Hindu traditions dedicated to honoring ancestors.

Astrological Significance and Sutak Kaal

In Hindu astrology, solar eclipses hold deep spiritual and astrological importance. Eclipses typically take place on Amavasya (New Moon day), and the period leading up to the eclipse, known as Sutak Kaal, is considered inauspicious. Sutak Kaal starts 12 hours before the eclipse and is a time when religious activities and rituals are generally paused. However, because this eclipse will occur at night in India, Sutak Kaal will not be observed.

Timing and Visibility of the Eclipse

Accoding to Drik Panchang, The eclipse will begin at 9:13 PM IST on October 2 and will last until 3:17 AM IST on October 3. Unfortunately, this spectacular event will not be visible in India due to its timing during the night. While India will miss the opportunity to witness this celestial event, regions such as Argentina, the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic, South America, Peru, and Fiji will experience the breathtaking "ring of fire."

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon, positioned between the Earth and the Sun, does not completely cover the Sun's disk. The result is a bright ring of sunlight encircling the Moon, creating the iconic "ring of fire" effect. This phenomenon happens because the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, appearing smaller in the sky compared to the Sun.

The solar eclipse on October 2, 2024, will be a remarkable astronomical event, but it will not be visible in India. As it falls during nighttime hours, the Sutak Kaal associated with solar eclipses will not be applicable. For those eager to witness this annular solar eclipse, South America and parts of the Pacific Ocean will provide the best viewing opportunities, showcasing the stunning "ring of fire" to those regions fortunate enough to experience it.