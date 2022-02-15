Anti-Valentine’s Week 2022: From Slap Day to Break Up, here’s all that you need to know!

New Delhi: After the love-filled Valentine’s Week that starts on February 7 with Rose Day and leads up to the much-awaited and hyped Valentine’s Day on February 14, people celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week. It begins on February 15 with Slap Day and concludes on February 21 with Breakup Day. Anti-Valentine’s Week is seen as a much needed detox by many people after witnessing an overdose of mush and romance. The Anti-Valentine’s Week gives opportunity to people who are single, have got hurt in love or are stuck in an unhealthy relationship to focus on themselves and realise that the first love we need to have is for ourselves. It de-romanticizes the idea of a romantic love and fulfilment that you experience by having a partner.

Below are all the days of Anti-Valentines Day Week with its significance.

Slap Day 2022: February 15

Anti-Valentine’s Day Week begins with Slap Day. On this Day, you should slap out all the unnecessary drama that a romantic relationship can bring to your life. Unlike love, it is also an expression of anger.

Kick Day: February 16

Kick Day follows Slap Day. On this Day, Kick out all the worries and tensions out of your life. Friends also literally kick each other playfully on this day.

Perfume Day: February 17

After kicking out all the negativity from your life, get ready to embrace newness, freshness and sweetness in your life with a bottle of perfume.

Flirt Day: February 18

To all the single people out there, who are shy and socially-awkward, Flirt Day encourages you to open up and approach someone that you have been eyeing for a while.

Confession Day: February 19

The fourth day of the Anti-Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Confession Day. On this day, take out anything that has been looming heavy on your chest and have a new beginning.

Missing Day 2022: February 20

Missing Day is all about showing love towards family members, friends and people that you could not keep in touch with. Rekindle those relationships and tell them why they are important to you.

Breakup Day February 21

After a week of self discovery and letting go, gather the courage and break-up with your toxic partner or that friend who always lets you down. Alas, it is all about having healthy relationships in life.