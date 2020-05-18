हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
apara ekadashi

Apara Ekadashi 2020: Significance, puja timing, vrat rituals and all you need to know

On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and believe that with keeping a vrat (fast) all the sins will be washed away.

Apara Ekadashi 2020: Significance, puja timing, vrat rituals and all you need to know
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Apara Ekadashi is being observed on May 18 this year. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and believe that with keeping a vrat (fast) all the sins will be washed away. Apara Ekadashi holds prime importance for married women. Ekadashi means the eleventh day of a fortnight.

As per the customs of Hindu religion, the person who fasts and meditates during Ekadashi gets the virtue of doing penance for years. Also known as Achala Ekadashi, it is said that observing a fast on this day holds greater significance.

The Ekadashi tithi began on May 17 and it will end today at 3.08 pm. Devotees observing a fast can do paaran (ritual to break the fast) on May 19 between 5.28 am to 8:12 am, as mentioned on drikpanchang.com.

A person should start his morning by worshipping the Lord and should perform aarti in a proper manner. The devotees should follow the rituals of offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and refrain from using salt in their food. Also, the followers should only prepare and eat satvik bhojan on this day.

Among the 24 Ekadashis in the annual Hindu Calendar, the Apara Ekadashi is the most significant. This day falls on the Jyeshta month. People who are not in a position to fast on all the 24 occasions can observe the vrat on Apara Ekadashi.

apara ekadashiEkadashiekadashi pujaLord Vishnuapara ekadashi timings
