April's Unmissable Events: Mind-Blowing Music And Art Festivals Across India
April is bustling with an eclectic mix of events, from vibrant concerts and festivals to stand-up comedy and art exhibits, enhancing the city's dynamic social scene. Find out what's unfolding this month!
The best time to explore places in and around your city is when the spring draws to a close and enters into summer. If you frequently find yourself going to the same park or the same singer, or artist show and want to explore new events and artists. The vibrancy of March's musical performances and cocktail parties has prepared us for April's wide range of events. Plan for laugh-filled stand-up performances brunches that capture the spirit of summertime and art exhibitions. Let's delve into the buzzing atmosphere and explore the array of experiences awaiting eager attendees.
Chaman Chatora - Gaurav Kapoor`s Comedy Special
Catch the hilarious Gaurav Kapoor as he returns with his first-ever online comedy show! Known for his sharp wit and unfiltered humour, Gaurav has captivated audiences nationwide, from opening for comedy legends to his acclaimed stand-up special on Amazon Prime.
When: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector-29, Gurugram
Entry fee: ₹ 999/-
Tulip Festival, Srinagar
Experience the allure of Srinagar's very own tulip festival, rivalling the famed tulip fields of Amsterdam. Kashmir's breathtaking beauty shines through in this annual event, a must-visit for nature enthusiasts. The festival's vibrant blooms, spanning five hectares and overlooking the Dal Lake, offer a mesmerizing display of colours and fragrances. Don't miss this enchanting spectacle, as the tulips bloom for just two weeks, making your visit to the paradise of Kashmir truly unforgettable.
When: 19th March - 30th Apr, 2024
Where: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar
Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Prepare for a riotous ride of laughter as Anubhav Singh Bassi brings his uproarious comedy special, 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat', to various cities across India this month.
When: 5-30 April, 2024
Where: Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Mathura, Gandhidham, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Greater Noida, Delhi, Hyderabad, Sri Ganga Nagar
Entry fee: ₹799 onwards
TesseracT India Tour
Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing sounds of TesseracT as they embark on their highly anticipated tour across India! Known for their intricate rhythms and ethereal melodies, the U.K. prog band promises an unforgettable experience.
When: April, 26-28, 2024
Where: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Entry fee: ₹2499
Adrenaline Rush in Vasco South Goa
Seeking an adrenaline fix? Look no further than Vasco South Goa, where a thrilling combination of water sports awaits. Whether you're soaring through the sky on a parasail or racing across the waves on a jet ski, prepare for an exhilarating adventure.
When: Till April 14th
Where: Goa
Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral
Prepare for a laughter-filled ride with Harsh Gujral's witty comedy and impeccable timing, promising an evening of non-stop entertainment.
When: April 20, 2024
Where: Vegas Mall, Delhi
Entry fee: ₹799 onwards
Voices of Women: A Young Collectors Pop-Up Exhibition by Art Garde
Dive into a world of creativity and empowerment at Art Grande's group exhibition featuring women artists from across India. Explore artworks that defy stereotypes and showcase diverse narratives and styles.
When: 9-15 April
Where: A2/22 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
Taco Festival
Indulge in a tantalizing array of margaritas at the upcoming Miss Margarita Taco Festival. From classic lime to exotic jalapeño flavours, there's a margarita for every palate. Don't miss out on this flavorful adventure—mark your calendars!
When: Till April 19th, 2024
Where: GK 2 Market, 12:30 PM onwards, Delhi
Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta
Let Ravi Gupta whisk away your worries with his hilarious stand-up special, promising an evening filled with laughter and light-hearted entertainment.
When: April 13-28, 2024
Where: Pan India
Entry fee: ₹ 499 onwards
World Jazz Festival - Bengaluru
Explore the vibrant world of jazz and global music with the World Jazz Festival. The festival's latest edition was a captivating five-city tour across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, featuring a diverse lineup of international jazz musicians.
When: Friday 19 Apr 2024, at 6:30 PM
Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall: Bengaluru
Entry fee: ₹ 750 onwards
Korean Karnival
Indulge in a vibrant cultural experience at the Korean Karnival in Worldmark Aerocity! This two-day extravaganza is a celebration of Korean food and lifestyle, with over 15 stalls offering a delightful array of products.
When: April 27-28, 2024
Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity
Lemons & Peaches ft. Gursimran Khamba
Embark on a laughter-filled journey with "Lemons and Peaches," a show that humorously chronicles Khamba's life. From his days as a student activist to navigating unexpected diseases and fame, this event offers a unique perspective on life's transformative moments.
When: April 14 and April 21, 2024
Where: Comedy County, Noida and Studio XO Bar, Gurugram
Entry fee: ₹ 499 onwards
Jo Chaahe Mango 2024
Join the mango madness at the Mango Festival, 'Jo Chaahe Mango 2024', where Nexus SeawoodsMall transforms into a paradise for mango enthusiasts. From traditional treats to innovative creations, indulge in the irresistible allure of mangoes.
Step into the world of 'Khule Aam Masti' at Hitchki, Mumbai, where every bite and sip is infused with the essence of mango. From tantalizing cocktails to delectable mango-themed dishes, immerse yourself in a celebration of the king of fruits.
When: April 20-21, 2024| Starting April 15th
Where: Nexus Seawoods Mall: Navi Mumbai| Hitchki, Mumbai
Entry fee: ₹ 149 onwards
