The best time to explore places in and around your city is when the spring draws to a close and enters into summer. If you frequently find yourself going to the same park or the same singer, or artist show and want to explore new events and artists. The vibrancy of March's musical performances and cocktail parties has prepared us for April's wide range of events. Plan for laugh-filled stand-up performances brunches that capture the spirit of summertime and art exhibitions. Let's delve into the buzzing atmosphere and explore the array of experiences awaiting eager attendees.

Chaman Chatora - Gaurav Kapoor`s Comedy Special

Catch the hilarious Gaurav Kapoor as he returns with his first-ever online comedy show! Known for his sharp wit and unfiltered humour, Gaurav has captivated audiences nationwide, from opening for comedy legends to his acclaimed stand-up special on Amazon Prime.

When: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector-29, Gurugram

Entry fee: ₹ 999/-

Tulip Festival, Srinagar

Experience the allure of Srinagar's very own tulip festival, rivalling the famed tulip fields of Amsterdam. Kashmir's breathtaking beauty shines through in this annual event, a must-visit for nature enthusiasts. The festival's vibrant blooms, spanning five hectares and overlooking the Dal Lake, offer a mesmerizing display of colours and fragrances. Don't miss this enchanting spectacle, as the tulips bloom for just two weeks, making your visit to the paradise of Kashmir truly unforgettable.

When: 19th March - 30th Apr, 2024

Where: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar

Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Prepare for a riotous ride of laughter as Anubhav Singh Bassi brings his uproarious comedy special, 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat', to various cities across India this month.

When: 5-30 April, 2024

Where: Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Mathura, Gandhidham, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Greater Noida, Delhi, Hyderabad, Sri Ganga Nagar

Entry fee: ₹799 onwards

TesseracT India Tour

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing sounds of TesseracT as they embark on their highly anticipated tour across India! Known for their intricate rhythms and ethereal melodies, the U.K. prog band promises an unforgettable experience.

When: April, 26-28, 2024

Where: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Entry fee: ₹2499

Adrenaline Rush in Vasco South Goa

Seeking an adrenaline fix? Look no further than Vasco South Goa, where a thrilling combination of water sports awaits. Whether you're soaring through the sky on a parasail or racing across the waves on a jet ski, prepare for an exhilarating adventure.

When: Till April 14th

Where: Goa

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral

Prepare for a laughter-filled ride with Harsh Gujral's witty comedy and impeccable timing, promising an evening of non-stop entertainment.

When: April 20, 2024

Where: Vegas Mall, Delhi

Entry fee: ₹799 onwards

Voices of Women: A Young Collectors Pop-Up Exhibition by Art Garde

Dive into a world of creativity and empowerment at Art Grande's group exhibition featuring women artists from across India. Explore artworks that defy stereotypes and showcase diverse narratives and styles.

When: 9-15 April

Where: A2/22 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

Taco Festival

Indulge in a tantalizing array of margaritas at the upcoming Miss Margarita Taco Festival. From classic lime to exotic jalapeño flavours, there's a margarita for every palate. Don't miss out on this flavorful adventure—mark your calendars!

When: Till April 19th, 2024

Where: GK 2 Market, 12:30 PM onwards, Delhi

Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta

Let Ravi Gupta whisk away your worries with his hilarious stand-up special, promising an evening filled with laughter and light-hearted entertainment.

When: April 13-28, 2024

Where: Pan India

Entry fee: ₹ 499 onwards

World Jazz Festival - Bengaluru

Explore the vibrant world of jazz and global music with the World Jazz Festival. The festival's latest edition was a captivating five-city tour across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, featuring a diverse lineup of international jazz musicians.

When: Friday 19 Apr 2024, at 6:30 PM

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall: Bengaluru

Entry fee: ₹ 750 onwards

Korean Karnival

Indulge in a vibrant cultural experience at the Korean Karnival in Worldmark Aerocity! This two-day extravaganza is a celebration of Korean food and lifestyle, with over 15 stalls offering a delightful array of products.

When: April 27-28, 2024

Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity

Lemons & Peaches ft. Gursimran Khamba

Embark on a laughter-filled journey with "Lemons and Peaches," a show that humorously chronicles Khamba's life. From his days as a student activist to navigating unexpected diseases and fame, this event offers a unique perspective on life's transformative moments.

When: April 14 and April 21, 2024

Where: Comedy County, Noida and Studio XO Bar, Gurugram

Entry fee: ₹ 499 onwards

Jo Chaahe Mango 2024

Join the mango madness at the Mango Festival, 'Jo Chaahe Mango 2024', where Nexus SeawoodsMall transforms into a paradise for mango enthusiasts. From traditional treats to innovative creations, indulge in the irresistible allure of mangoes.

Step into the world of 'Khule Aam Masti' at Hitchki, Mumbai, where every bite and sip is infused with the essence of mango. From tantalizing cocktails to delectable mango-themed dishes, immerse yourself in a celebration of the king of fruits.

When: April 20-21, 2024| Starting April 15th

Where: Nexus Seawoods Mall: Navi Mumbai| Hitchki, Mumbai

Entry fee: ₹ 149 onwards