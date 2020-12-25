हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jesus Christ

Are you working on Christmas? Don't worry, you can offer this special prayer to the Lord

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. 

Are you working on Christmas? Don&#039;t worry, you can offer this special prayer to the Lord
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The much-awaited and loved festival of Christmas is here and the festive fervour has gripped one and sundry. Lord Jesus Christ's birthday is widely celebrated on December 25 followed by New Year. The streets are lit, houses and passages decorated with beautiful Christmas trees, cakes and puddings make for a mouth-watering delicacy but there are a few who still have to go to work. 

However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every festival has been hit in some way or the other, therefore celebrations will remain low key this year. But if you are working on Christmas and feel sad, worry not, as there is a special Christmas prayer which you can recite before the Lord either loudly or in solace. 

"Lord, as I spend today going about  my work, 
help me to put aside any bitterness
that I'm not celebrating at home with loved ones, 
I ask you, loving Father,
to give me a special sense of your presence as I meet people,
that I may shed on them the light of the Bethlehem Star, 
the Spirit of Christmas.
Amen."

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit. 

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community. 

Here's wishing our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jesus ChristChristmas 2020ChristmasWorking on ChristmasSpecial Christmas PrayerNew yearMerry Christmas
Next
Story

Horoscope December 25: Leo have a tough call to make while Capricorn will feel nostalgic today
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M47S

Birth Anniversary: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the true Bharat Ratna