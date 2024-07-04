Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date,Time, Significance & Rituals

Ashadha Amavasya, also known as Amvasai, is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, typically in June or July. This day is dedicated to honouring ancestors through sacred rites and rituals. Devotees often take holy dips in sacred waters to cleanse themselves. The observance of Ashadha Amavasya reflects deep spiritual traditions, emphasising the importance of respecting ancestors and the cyclical nature of life and death.

Ashadha Amavasya is also a fortunate time to worship gods like Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, seeking their guidance and blessings. Devotees engage in various religious practices and prayers, fostering a sense of family and community togetherness. This day highlights the connections between tradition, devotion, and the unbreakable bond between the living and their ancestors.

Date & Time

Ashadha Amavasya 2024 date: July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi begins: 4:57 AM, July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi ends: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024

Significance

According to numerous religious rites and customs, Ashadha Amavasya is exceedingly auspicious and significant. One of the primary ceremonies performed on thisday is Deepa Puja, in which devotees clean, decorate, and light vibrant Diyas throughout their homes. For Deepa Puja, a revered and decorated Chaurang (table) with exquisite Rangoli (Kolam) patterns is set up. Subsequently, multiple illuminated diyas are arranged on the table, creating an enthralling display during the Puja ceremony. In addition to the individual's Ishta Dev, or Family Deity, this rite respects the Panch Maha Bhoot, the five primordial elements—Air, Water, Fire, Sky, and Earth. Some devotees offer Puja to Goddess Lakshmi, Parvati, or Mata Saraswati.

Rituals

1. Take a holy bath in the early hours of the day, either at home or at the Ganga Ghats.

2. Arrange the Gayatri Path for their salvation and visit hallowed locations to do Pitru Puja for ancestral harmony.

3. Provide sattvik food, clothing, and dakshina to Brahmins or qualified priests at their homes. Set up food stalls to feed the underprivileged.

4. Take part in altruistic activities like giving food to cows, ants, dogs, and crows.

5. At the Ganga Ghats, devotees congregate to take a holy bath and carry out rituals for the tranquillity of their ancestors.