Ashadhi or Shayani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Pandharpur yatra and significance

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Devshayani, Shayani or Maha Ekadashi is here. Also known as the Ashadhi Ekadashi, it falls on the eleventh lunar day of the Shukla paksha in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June - July). Like all Ekadashis, the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

This year it is on July 1. In Telugu, it is known as Toli Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi Timings:

Devshayani Ekadashi on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

On 2nd Jul, Parana Time - 05:27 AM to 08:14 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 03:16 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:49 PM on Jun 30, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:29 PM on Jul 01, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into sleep in Ksheersagar on this day and after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi, he wakes up. The holy period of 4 months as per Hindu calendar - Chaturmas - begins from this day.

Amitabh Bachchan wished fans on Ashadi Ekadashi with a beautiful image of the Lord and Goddess. Netizens extended wishes on social media as well.

Rituals:

On Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by the devotees who sing prayers and hymns all through the night. Many observe fast on Ekadashi day.

All those who observe the fast on Shayani Ekadashi, stay away from all grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables like onions and certain spices.

Pandharpur Yatra:

In Maharashtra's Solapur district, a huge procession is organised on this day. Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadasi Waari Yatra is organised every year on this day by devotees and it culminates at Pandharpur.

Lord Vishnu's form as Vitthal is prayed, who is also the local deity. Devotees carry Lord Vitthal in palanquins, huge processions are organised and prayers conducted. Maharashtrian saint, Sant Dnyaneshwar's image is carried by devotees from Alandi, Namdev's image from Narsi Namdev and Sant Tukaram's from Dehu, Eknath's from Paithan, Nivruttinath's from Trimbakeshwar, Muktabai's from Muktainagar, Sopan's from Sasvad and Saint Gajanan Maharaj from Shegaon.

These are referred to as Warkaris and they sing hymns of Saint Tukaram and Saint Dnyaneshwar, dedicated to Lord Vitthal.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Devshayani Ekadashi!