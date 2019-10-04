close

Navratri 2019

Ashtami 2019: The best last-minute gift ideas for Kanjak puja during Navratri

If you are still confused as to what gifts you should buy for Kanjak Puja, here are some last-minute ideas!

Representative image from Pixabay

The festival of Navratri has gripped the country and merriment is in the air! This year, Navratri began on September 29 which means that Ashtami is on October 6.

On Ashtami, many people perform a special Kanjak puja in which young girls are called. Devotees then wash their feet, perform the puja, offer them prasad and also give some cute gifts. These young girls are seen as a manifestation of Durga.

Hairbands

This Navratri, you can gift some cute hairbands to the little angels who enter your house. Hairbands are loved by every girl and are easily available in the markets. You can also opt to give a pair of cute clips in order to make it look like a set!

Money Box

This is another cool item that you can gift this Kanjak puja. A money box is something that never goes out of style and is a great gift for any child.

Accessories

Accessories like earrings and neckpieces make up for great gifts. You can also gift bracelets or anklets.

Diary

There is no better friend than a diary! So this Kanjak puja, opt for this easily available gift item and look at the children smile.

Scarf

A trendy scarf is just what every girl needs. You need not spend a fortune as there are many scarfs available at low budget markets for rates as low as Rs 50.

