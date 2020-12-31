Astrological Predictions for year 2021; you should do this for your wellbeing, economic prosperity

New Delhi: The outbreak of coronavirus in the year 2020 has caused human suffering not only in India but across the world. As the year comes to a close, everybody is now expecting positive changes in their life after witnessing the traumatic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed over 1.79 million lives across the globe.

As the year 2020 is closing, Jyotishacharya Vibhor Indusut is optimistic in his Astrological calculations for the year 2021. Vibhor Indusut said that the new year, as per Indian astrology, commences with the first day (Prathama) of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month, but the English calendar now decides our daily work, therefore, the effect of the planetary positions are decided according to this calendar.

In conversation with Zee News, Jyotishacharya Vibhor Indusut made several positive predictions.

Talking about the new year from an economic prospect, he said this horoscope has Kanya (Virgo) Lagna and Cancer (Kark) sign, therefore Lagnesh in the 4th house with the Sun is creating an auspicious yoga. This year will be much better than the last year and will help in the recovery of economic losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The lord of the sixth house Saturn is in his fifth house (Swagrahi), the year 2021, therefore, the world will come out from the ill-effects of COVID-19. People will feel enthusiasm, and the cases of depression will also be less in the new year.

For the government, the year 2020 will bring several ups and downs but the leadership will ultimately come out victorious. It will also take major action against terrorists. Natural calamities are also likely to hit the country more than the last year. As Rahu is in the ninth house, it will promote technology, thereby, boost online trade activities in the country. The work from home culture will further increase and will continue even after the Coronavirus. The year will also witness the launch of new technology, while social media will remain important. Overall, this year will be very good for people with technical skills.

The powerful Lagnesh will help the world conquer pandemic disease due to the Coronavirus vaccine. In April, when Jupiter will leave his low zodiac sign and enter into Aquarius, India will move on the path of progress at a faster pace.

Live TV

The year 2021 will bring respite for the nation, as Jyotishacharya Vibhor Indusat says that people should take some measures for the betterment of their prospects in the year 2021.

They should meditate and worship. If a person is not getting respite from ill-effects, he/she should recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sankatmochan Hanumashtak, and Bajrang Baan, and they do aarti of Lord Hanuman every day.

They should also light a lamp of ghee in front of Lord Hanuman in the evening. If you cannot do it every day, then do it on Tuesday and Saturday.