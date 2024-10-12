Ayudha Puja 2024: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, And Rituals For Saraswati, Shastra, And Vahana Puja
Ayudha Puja, celebrated on October 12, 2024, marks the reverence of tools, instruments, and vehicles across South India, symbolizing gratitude and protection.
- Ayudha Puja, an integral part of Maha Navratri, is widely celebrated across South India
- The festival, traditionally observed on Navami Tithi during Navratri, is also known as Shastra Puja or Astra Puja
- It is a day when tools, instruments, and vehicles are worshipped, symbolizing gratitude for the resources that aid in daily work
Historically, Ayudha Puja was meant for worshipping weapons, but over time, it has evolved into a celebration where all sorts of instruments, tools, and even vehicles are revered. This practice closely resembles Vishwakarma Puja, observed in other parts of India where artisans worship their tools.
Ayudha Puja 2024 Dates and Timings
- Ayudha Puja : Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Vijaya Muhurat : 14:03 to 14:49 (Duration: 46 minutes)
- Mysore Dasara : Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Navami Tithi Begins : 12:06 on October 11, 2024
- Navami Tithi Ends : 10:58 on October 12, 2024
Modern Significance and Vahana Puja
In its contemporary form, Ayudha Puja has become synonymous with Vahana Puja, where people worship their vehicles, including cars, scooters, and motorcycles. Vehicles are decorated with vermilion, garlands, mango leaves, and banana saplings. A traditional custom involves smashing a white pumpkin in front of the vehicle to ward off evil spirits and ensure safety.
Saraswati Puja
In South India, Saraswati Puja is often observed along with Ayudha Puja. According to Dharma Shastras, Saraswati Puja during Navratri is best performed when the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is in effect, emphasizing wisdom and learning alongside the reverence of tools and instruments.
By celebrating Ayudha Puja, people honor the tools that help them earn their livelihood and seek blessings for prosperity, success, and protection.
